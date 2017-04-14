Horizon: Zero Dawn best verkochte game van maart in PS Store

Horizon:Â Zero Dawn is de best verkochte PS4-game van de maand maart. Dit heeft Sony bekendgemaakt via haar PlayStation Blog. Daarnaast is onder andere Rocket League nog altijd niet weg te slaan uit de charts. Voor PlayStation VRÂ was de game Apollo 11 in de smaak gevallen.

Ondanks het feit dat er veel kritiek was op de Variety Map Pack van Call of Duty 4:Â Modern Warfare Remastered, is de game toch op plek 2 beland als het gaat om DLC. Voor de good old PlayStation 3 houden de footies de eer hoog:Â PESÂ en FIFA verkopen in dat opzicht nog het beste. Bekijk hieronder de volledige lijst.

PlayStation 4 games

Horizon Zero Dawn (New) Tom Clancyâ€™s Ghost Recon Wildlands (New) Rocket League (6) FIFA 17 (3) Mass Effect: Andromeda (New) Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (12) The Last of Us Remastered (Re-entry) Uncharted 4: A Thiefâ€™s End (13) ARK: Survival Evolved (1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (8) Battlefield 1 (7) Doom (RE) Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege (5) Minecraft (9) Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (RE) Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (RE) Lego Worlds (New) EA Sports UFC 2 (16) Diablo III: Reaper of Souls (RE) Star Wars Battlefront (14)

PlayStation VR games

Apollo 11 VR (New) PlayStation VR Worlds (2) Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (4) Batman: Arkham VR (1) Unearthing Mars (New) Job Simulator (3) Tumble VR (10) Driveclub VR (9) Sports Bar VR (7) Dying: Reborn (New)

Downloadbare content

Battlefield 1 â€“ Premium Pass (3) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered â€“ Variety Map Pack (New) Rocket League â€“ Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack (7) Rocket League â€“ Hot Wheels Twin Mill III (4) Battlefield 1 â€“ They Shall Not Pass (New) Dark Souls III â€“ The Ringed City (New) Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 â€“ Pre-Order Bonus (RE) Rocket League â€“ Supersonic Fury DLC Pack (RE) Rocket League â€“ Hot Wheels Bone Shaker (9) Rocket League â€“ Masamune (RE)

PlayStation Vita games

Grand Theft Auto PS Vita Collection (RE) WipEout 2048 (RE) Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (RE) God of War Collection (RE) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (RE) Killzone Mercenary (RE) Uncharted: Golden Abyss (RE) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (RE) XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (RE) Adventures of Mana (RE)

PlayStation 3 games

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (1) FIFA 17 (2) Minecraft (3) Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare (8) Tomb Raider (RE) Gran Turismo 6 (RE) The Last of Us (RE) Just Cause 2 (9) Battlefield 4 (6) WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship (RE)

Classics â€“ PSOne/PS2

Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped (2) Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back (3) CTR: Crash Team Racing (4) Crash Bandicoot (1) Metal Gear Solid (RE) Spyro The Dragon Trilogy (8) Silent Hill (RE) Tomb Raider (RE) Vagrant Story (RE) Suikoden II (RE)

Bron: PlayStation Blog