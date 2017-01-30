Nintendo geeft eindelijk de technische specificaties van de Switch vrij

Nintendo gaf ons in oktober een teaser voor zijn nieuwe console, de Nintendo Switch, gevolgd een officiele onthulling op 13 januari. We zagen de nieuwe opties die het apparaat ons biedt, zagen de games en we hoorden de verhalen. Maar over de technische kant bleef het grotendeels stil.

Die stilte is nu doorbroken. Nintendo heeft namelijk een waslijst aan informatie op hun website gezet die dieper in gaat op de interne architectuur van de console / handheld hybride. Alles wat je zou willen weten staat op de lijst, met uitzondering van een specificatie van de custom processor waar het op draait.

Nintendo Switch Console

Size : 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm (with Joy-Con attached) Please note: 28.4mm at the thickest, from the tips of the analogue sticks to the ZL/ZR Button protrusions.

: 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm (with Joy-Con attached) Weight : Approx. 297g (With Joy-Con controllers attached: 398g)

: Approx. 297g (With Joy-Con controllers attached: 398g) Screen : Capacitive touch screen / 6.2 inch LCD / 1280Ã—720 resolution

: Capacitive touch screen / 6.2 inch LCD / 1280Ã—720 resolution CPU/GPU : NVIDIA customised Tegra processor

: NVIDIA customised Tegra processor System memory : 32 GB (Please note: a portion of this internal memory is reserved for use by the system.)

: 32 GB (Please note: a portion of this internal memory is reserved for use by the system.) Communication features : Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 (TV mode only. A wired LAN connection is possible through the use of a commercially available wired LAN adapter.)

: Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 (TV mode only. A wired LAN connection is possible through the use of a commercially available wired LAN adapter.) Video output : Maximum resolution: 1920Ã—1080, 60 fps Please note: output via HDMI cable in TV mode. In tabletop mode and handheld mode, the maximum resolution is 1280Ã—720, which matches the screen resolution.

: Maximum resolution: 1920Ã—1080, 60 fps Audio output : Supports linear PCM 5.1ch Please note: output via HDMI cable in TV mode.

: Supports linear PCM 5.1ch Speakers : Stereo

: Stereo USB terminal : USB Type-C terminal (Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock.)

: USB Type-C terminal (Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock.) Headphone mic. jack : Stereo output

: Stereo output Game card slot : Exclusively for Nintendo Switch game cards.

: Exclusively for Nintendo Switch game cards. microSD card slot : Compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards. Please note: an update via an internet connection is required to use microSDXC memory cards.

: Compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards. Sensors : Accelerometer / gyroscope / brightness sensor

: Accelerometer / gyroscope / brightness sensor Operating environment : Temperature: 5 â€“ 35Â°C / Humidity: 20 â€“ 80%

: Temperature: 5 â€“ 35Â°C / Humidity: 20 â€“ 80% Internal battery : Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 4310mAh Please note: the internal battery cannot be removed. If the battery needs to be replaced, we plan to offer paid replacement via Nintendo Customer Support.

: Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 4310mAh Battery life : Battery life can last for more than six hours, but will vary depending on the software and usage conditions. For example, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played for roughly three hours on a single charge.

: Battery life can last for more than six hours, but will vary depending on the software and usage conditions. Charging time : 3 hours approx. Please note: this is the time taken to charge while the console is in sleep mode

: 3 hours approx.

Nintendo Switch Dock

Size : 104mm x 173mm x 54mm

: 104mm x 173mm x 54mm Weight : Approx. 327g

: Approx. 327g Connectors : USB ports: two USB 2.0 compatible ports on the side, one on the back.* *Launches with USB 2.0 support, but USB 3.0 support will be added in a future update. System connector AC adapter port HDMI port

:

Joy-Cons

Size : 102mm x 35.9mm x 28.4mm

: 102mm x 35.9mm x 28.4mm Weight : Joy-Con (L): Approx. 49g, Joy-Con (R): Approx. 52.1g

: Joy-Con (L): Approx. 49g, Joy-Con (R): Approx. 52.1g Buttons Joy-Con (L) : Left Stick (pressable) Directional/L/ZL/SL/SR/âˆ’ Buttons Capture Button Release button SYNC Button

: Buttons Joy-Con (R) : Right Stick (pressable) A/B/X/Y/R/ZR/SL/SR/+ Buttons HOME Button Release Button SYNC Button

: Connectivity functions : Bluetooth 3.0 (Joy-Con (L)), Bluetooth 3.0, NFC (Joy-Con (R))

: Bluetooth 3.0 (Joy-Con (L)), Bluetooth 3.0, NFC (Joy-Con (R)) Sensors Joy-Con (L) : Accelerometer Gyroscope

: Sensors Joy-Con (R) : Accelerometer Gyroscope IR Motion Camera

: Vibration function : HD rumble Capable of varied and precise vibrations.

: HD rumble Internal battery : 525 mAh Li-ion battery Please note: the internal battery cannot be removed. If the battery needs to be replaced, we plan to offer paid replacement via Nintendo Customer Support.

: 525 mAh Li-ion battery Battery life : Approx. 20 hours Please note: this time is an estimate. Actual time may vary depending on individual usage patterns.

: Approx. 20 hours Charging time : Approx. 3.5 hours Please note: to charge the Joy-Con, you must attach them to a Nintendo Switch console or Joy-Con charging grip (sold separately).

: Approx. 3.5 hours

Bron: Gamnesia