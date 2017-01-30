Nintendo geeft eindelijk de technische specificaties van de Switch vrij

Welkom, wil je inloggen of registreren?
Nintendo gaf ons in oktober een teaser voor zijn nieuwe console, de Nintendo Switch, gevolgd een officiele onthulling op 13 januari. We zagen de nieuwe opties die het apparaat ons biedt, zagen de games en we hoorden de verhalen. Maar over de technische kant bleef het grotendeels stil.
Die stilte is nu doorbroken. Nintendo heeft namelijk een waslijst aan informatie op hun website gezet die dieper in gaat op de interne architectuur van de console / handheld hybride. Alles wat je zou willen weten staat op de lijst, met uitzondering van een specificatie van de custom processor waar het op draait.
- Size: 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm (with Joy-Con attached)
- Please note: 28.4mm at the thickest, from the tips of the analogue sticks to the ZL/ZR Button protrusions.
- Weight: Approx. 297g (With Joy-Con controllers attached: 398g)
- Screen: Capacitive touch screen / 6.2 inch LCD / 1280Ã—720 resolution
- CPU/GPU: NVIDIA customised Tegra processor
- System memory: 32 GB (Please note: a portion of this internal memory is reserved for use by the system.)
- Communication features: Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 (TV mode only. A wired LAN connection is possible through the use of a commercially available wired LAN adapter.)
- Video output: Maximum resolution: 1920Ã—1080, 60 fps
- Please note: output via HDMI cable in TV mode. In tabletop mode and handheld mode, the maximum resolution is 1280Ã—720, which matches the screen resolution.
- Audio output: Supports linear PCM 5.1ch
- Please note: output via HDMI cable in TV mode.
- Speakers: Stereo
- USB terminal: USB Type-C terminal (Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock.)
- Headphone mic. jack: Stereo output
- Game card slot: Exclusively for Nintendo Switch game cards.
- microSD card slot: Compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards.
- Please note: an update via an internet connection is required to use microSDXC memory cards.
- Sensors: Accelerometer / gyroscope / brightness sensor
- Operating environment: Temperature: 5 â€“ 35Â°C / Humidity: 20 â€“ 80%
- Internal battery: Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 4310mAh
- Please note: the internal battery cannot be removed. If the battery needs to be replaced, we plan to offer paid replacement via Nintendo Customer Support.
- Battery life: Battery life can last for more than six hours, but will vary depending on the software and usage conditions.
- For example, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played for roughly three hours on a single charge.
- Charging time: 3 hours approx.
- Please note: this is the time taken to charge while the console is in sleep mode
- Size: 104mm x 173mm x 54mm
- Weight: Approx. 327g
- Connectors:
- USB ports: two USB 2.0 compatible ports on the side, one on the back.*
- *Launches with USB 2.0 support, but USB 3.0 support will be added in a future update.
- System connector
- AC adapter port
- HDMI port
- Size: 102mm x 35.9mm x 28.4mm
- Weight: Joy-Con (L): Approx. 49g, Joy-Con (R): Approx. 52.1g
- Buttons Joy-Con (L):
- Left Stick (pressable)
- Directional/L/ZL/SL/SR/âˆ’ Buttons
- Capture Button
- Release button
- SYNC Button
- Buttons Joy-Con (R):
- Right Stick (pressable)
- A/B/X/Y/R/ZR/SL/SR/+ Buttons
- HOME Button
- Release Button
- SYNC Button
- Connectivity functions: Bluetooth 3.0 (Joy-Con (L)), Bluetooth 3.0, NFC (Joy-Con (R))
- Sensors Joy-Con (L):
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Sensors Joy-Con (R):
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- IR Motion Camera
- Vibration function: HD rumble
- Capable of varied and precise vibrations.
- Internal battery: 525 mAh Li-ion battery
- Please note: the internal battery cannot be removed. If the battery needs to be replaced, we plan to offer paid replacement via Nintendo Customer Support.
- Battery life: Approx. 20 hours
- Please note: this time is an estimate. Actual time may vary depending on individual usage patterns.
- Charging time: Approx. 3.5 hours
- Please note: to charge the Joy-Con, you must attach them to a Nintendo Switch console or Joy-Con charging grip (sold separately).
