Ruim honderd titels krijgen een Xbox One X-update
Afgelopen juni liet Microsoft op hun E3-conference weten dat sommige Xbox One-titels middels een update kunnen gaan profiteren van de extra kracht van de Xbox One X. Het aantal games dat dit zou ondersteunen was toen pas slechts een bescheiden dertig titels. Nu is echter een nieuwe lijst de wereld ingestuurd, die de honderd games voorbij schiet.
De games die profiteren van de Xbox One X zullen dat vooral uiten in kortere laadtijden en mooiere graphics, twee dingen die natuurlijk nooit weg zijn. Kijk daarom snel of jouw favoriete titels erbij staan:
Â
-
A Plague Tale: Innocence
-
Anthem
-
Ark: Survival Evolved
-
Ashen
-
Assassinâ€™s Creed Origins
-
AstroneerÂ
-
Battlerite
-
Below
-
Black Desert
-
Brawlout
-
Chess Ultra
-
Code Vein
-
Conan Exiles
-
Crackdown 3
-
Danger Zone
-
Dark and Light
-
Darksiders 3
-
Dead Rising 4
-
Deep Rock Galactic
-
Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls â€“ Ultimate Evil Edition
-
Dishonored 2
-
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
-
Disneyland Adventures
-
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
-
Dragon Ball FighterZ
-
Dynasty Warriors 9
-
EA Sports FIFA 18
-
Elex
-
Elite: Dangerous
-
Everspace
-
F1 2017
-
Fable Fortune
-
Fallout 4
-
Farming Simulator 17
-
Final Fantasy 15
-
Firewatch
-
For Honor
-
Forza Horizon 3
-
Forza Motorsport 7
-
Gears of War 4
-
Gravel
-
Halo 5: Guardians
-
Halo Wars 2
-
Hand of Fate 2
-
Hello Neighbor
-
Hitman
-
Homefront: The Revolution
-
Injustice 2
-
Jurassic Park
-
Killer Instinct
-
Killing Floor 2
-
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
-
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
-
Madden NFL 18
-
Mafia 3
-
Mantis Burn Racing
-
Metal Gear Survive
-
Metro: Exodus
-
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
-
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
-
Minion Masters
-
Monster Hunter: World
-
NBA 2K18
-
Need for Speed Payback
-
Ooblets
-
Ori and the Will of the Wisp
-
Outcast â€“ Second Contact
-
Outlast 2
-
Paladins
-
Path of Exile
-
Pixar Rush
-
PlayerUnknownâ€™s Battlegrounds
-
Portal Knights
-
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
-
Project Cars 2
-
Quantum Break
-
Raiders of the Broken Planet
-
Railway Empire
-
Real Farm Simulator 2017
-
ReCore
-
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
-
Rime
-
Roblox
-
Robocraft Infinity
-
Rocket League
-
Sea of Thieves
-
Slime Rancher
-
Smite
-
Sonic Forces
-
Star Wars Battlefront 2
-
State of Decay 2
-
Steep
-
Strange Brigade
-
Super Luckyâ€™s Tale
-
Superhot
-
Surviving Mars
-
Tennis World Tour
-
The Artful Escape
-
The Crew 2
-
The Darwin Project
-
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
-
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
-
The Last Night
-
The Long Dark
-
The Surge
-
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
-
Titanfall 2
-
Tom Clancyâ€™s Ghost Recon Wildlands
-
Tom Clancyâ€™s The Division
-
Train Sim World
-
TT Isle of Man â€“ Ride on the Edge
-
Warframe
-
Warhammer: End Times â€“ Vermintide
-
We Happy Few
-
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
-
World of Tanks
-
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
-
Zoo Tycoon
Â
Bron: Power Unlimited