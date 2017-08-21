Ruim honderd titels krijgen een Xbox One X-update

Afgelopen juni liet Microsoft op hun E3-conference weten dat sommige Xbox One-titels middels een update kunnen gaan profiteren van de extra kracht van de Xbox One X. Het aantal games dat dit zou ondersteunen was toen pas slechts een bescheiden dertig titels. Nu is echter een nieuwe lijst de wereld ingestuurd, die de honderd games voorbij schiet.

De games die profiteren van de Xbox One X zullen dat vooral uiten in kortere laadtijden en mooiere graphics, twee dingen die natuurlijk nooit weg zijn. Kijk daarom snel of jouw favoriete titels erbij staan:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Anthem

Ark: Survival Evolved

Ashen

Assassinâ€™s Creed Origins

AstroneerÂ

Battlerite

Below

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra

Code Vein

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Danger Zone

Dark and Light

Darksiders 3

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls â€“ Ultimate Evil Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA Sports FIFA 18

Elex

Elite: Dangerous

Everspace

F1 2017

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy 15

Firewatch

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Gravel

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hand of Fate 2

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Jurassic Park

Killer Instinct

Killing Floor 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18

Mafia 3

Mantis Burn Racing

Metal Gear Survive

Metro: Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Minion Masters

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outcast â€“ Second Contact

Outlast 2

Paladins

Path of Exile

Pixar Rush

PlayerUnknownâ€™s Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Railway Empire

Real Farm Simulator 2017

ReCore

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Rime

Roblox

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher

Smite

Sonic Forces

Star Wars Battlefront 2

State of Decay 2

Steep

Strange Brigade

Super Luckyâ€™s Tale

Superhot

Surviving Mars

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night

The Long Dark

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancyâ€™s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancyâ€™s The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man â€“ Ride on the Edge

Warframe

Warhammer: End Times â€“ Vermintide

We Happy Few

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

World of Tanks

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Zoo Tycoon

Bron: Power Unlimited